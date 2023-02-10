SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $116,429,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,066.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,548,000 after buying an additional 1,138,517 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TJX stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

