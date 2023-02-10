Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Target were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.34.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.65. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

