TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Raised to Buy at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRP. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.03.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$55.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$55.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.08. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$52.12 and a 1-year high of C$74.44.

Insider Activity

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at C$326,703.65.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.