TD Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 378 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.89. The company has a market cap of $262.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.18.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

