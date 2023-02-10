TD Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 682 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

