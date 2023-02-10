TD Capital Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $110.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average of $102.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

