TD Capital Management LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

