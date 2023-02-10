TD Capital Management LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59.

