TD Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

NYSE FHN opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

