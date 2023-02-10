TD Capital Management LLC Takes $35,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.