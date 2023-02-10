TD Capital Management LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHK. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,040,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,896,000 after buying an additional 4,029,754 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,069,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.