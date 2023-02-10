TD Capital Management LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHK. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,040,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,896,000 after buying an additional 4,029,754 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,069,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09.

