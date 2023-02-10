TD Securities Raises Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$11.50

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$15.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.43.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

