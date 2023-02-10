Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.78 and last traded at $65.90. Approximately 11,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 41,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Techtronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

