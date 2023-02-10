Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 366.7% in January

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 81,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $10,123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 282.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 155,839 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 131.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 103,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

