Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 366.7% in January

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance
Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 81,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.