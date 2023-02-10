Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Stem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Stem by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stem news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $394,837.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,027.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,070 shares of company stock worth $2,025,437 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

NYSE STEM opened at $9.31 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

