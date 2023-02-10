Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,000. Cameco comprises 1.2% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cameco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $29.16 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 132.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.