TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $21.81. 304,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,096. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 897.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 195,358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

