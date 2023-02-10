TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance
Shares of TIXT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $21.81. 304,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,096. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.