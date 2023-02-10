Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,165,000 after buying an additional 538,544 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,787,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,129,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,618,000 after buying an additional 241,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,934,000 after acquiring an additional 431,334 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

