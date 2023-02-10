Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of TPX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. 609,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,124. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

