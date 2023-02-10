Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of THC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $3,585,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

