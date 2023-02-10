Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion. Terex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$5.00 EPS.

NYSE TEX traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $53.92. 1,224,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $54.39.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

