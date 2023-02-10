Terra Classic (LUNC) Tops One Day Volume of $122.46 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $958.49 million and approximately $122.46 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011962 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008161 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001019 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005503 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002011 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,870,306,390,526 coins and its circulating supply is 5,926,151,149,090 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.