Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8-15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.19 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.55 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.82 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

