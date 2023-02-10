Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.02. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,455,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.