The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,348 shares of company stock worth $56,215,273 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

