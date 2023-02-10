The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

KO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,021,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,943,745. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $257.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

