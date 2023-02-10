The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,721,000 after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,712,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,003,000 after buying an additional 2,010,954 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KO opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

