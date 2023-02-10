The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,653,037 shares of company stock worth $110,612,294 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.23. 244,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,077. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

