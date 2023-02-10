The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $365.10. 187,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.24 and a 200-day moving average of $344.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,653,037 shares of company stock worth $110,612,294. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

