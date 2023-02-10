The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($1.98) target price on the stock.

The Gym Group Price Performance

LON:GYM opened at GBX 140 ($1.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £249.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.62. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.40 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 250.50 ($3.01).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

About The Gym Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.