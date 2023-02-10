The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($1.98) target price on the stock.
LON:GYM opened at GBX 140 ($1.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £249.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.62. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.40 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 250.50 ($3.01).
