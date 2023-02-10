The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $35.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

