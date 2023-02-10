The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $323.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

