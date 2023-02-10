The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.67

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAINGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Scottish American Investment stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 505 ($6.07). The stock had a trading volume of 229,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,454. Scottish American Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 434 ($5.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 536.59 ($6.45). The company has a market capitalization of £892.59 million and a P/E ratio of 537.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 508.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 494.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

In related news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.06) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,292.10).

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

