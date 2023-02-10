The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 2.3% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $54,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 24,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.37 and a 200 day moving average of $234.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

