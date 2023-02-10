The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Southern by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,873 shares of company stock worth $1,190,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Southern Announces Dividend

SO traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. 228,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,045. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

