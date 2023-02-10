The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.