The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

