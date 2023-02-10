The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $25,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 40,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.60. 2,149,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,848,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

