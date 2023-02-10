ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Hits $0.0047

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $46.54 million and approximately $71,647.92 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded down 10% against the dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThetaDrop alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00429182 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.10 or 0.28429823 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00440074 BTC.

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThetaDrop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThetaDrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThetaDrop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.