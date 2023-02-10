Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc Sells 14,773,500 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.35. 3,722,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,087. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 155,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,352.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 448,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 319,793 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 703.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 164,829 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

