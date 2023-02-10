Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc Sells 14,773,500 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dynatrace Price Performance
NYSE:DT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.35. 3,722,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,087. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
Featured Stories
