Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $234,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 994,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,928,000 after acquiring an additional 350,726 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.1% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 99,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 753,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $158.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average is $125.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

