Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.652 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TSE:TRI opened at C$154.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The company has a market cap of C$74.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.30. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$119.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$162.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$149.41.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.41, for a total transaction of C$87,245.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,413,642.33. In related news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.10, for a total value of C$148,349.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$669,790.63. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.41, for a total value of C$87,245.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,413,642.33.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.