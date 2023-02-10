Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
TRI stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.
Several brokerages have commented on TRI. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
