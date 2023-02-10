thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the January 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
thyssenkrupp Trading Down 2.4 %
thyssenkrupp stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.97.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.
thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.
