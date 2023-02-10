Timelo Investment Management Inc. Sells 78,536 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Timelo Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,536 shares during the period. Legacy Housing makes up about 1.5% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Legacy Housing worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $35,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,681,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,927.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,121,657.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $35,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,681,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,174,927.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,571. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,713. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $57.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

