Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in January

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.34. Tingyi has a 52-week low of C$27.19 and a 52-week high of C$47.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.70 to $14.60 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

