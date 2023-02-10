TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Update

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TLG Acquisition One

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 227,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

TLG Acquisition One Price Performance

TLG Acquisition One stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Friday. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. TLG Acquisition One has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.