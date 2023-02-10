TNC Coin Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $658.16 million and $703,879.29 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00433415 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,237.20 or 0.28710187 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00451376 BTC.

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.11180092 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $726,112.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

