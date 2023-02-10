Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of TKGSY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,651. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

