Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.29 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00009814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.29 billion and approximately $41.12 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00046418 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00222083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00020953 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.05495694 USD and is down -8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $38,379,064.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

